Drive to mark trees digitally begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To create a greener Kochi, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has launched ‘Serve to Preserve’ campaign in the five wards of Fort Kochi on a pilot basis. The initiative, implemented with the support of the fellows from the India Smart City Fellowship, will develop an interactive digital tool aimed at creating a greener Kochi. “The tool will enable planned green cover improvement and maintain the green spaces in Kochi through citizen participation.

The project intends to help in keeping a tree count of the city, maintenance of newly planted trees and parks with the citizens’ help,” said a CSML official. According to the official, the rising temperature has made residents realise the importance to improve greenery in their vicinity.

“Rampant defforestation and lack of maintenance of newly-planted saplings have affected our ecosystem. Through our campaign, we plan to bring back green spaces and ensure balance in our ecosystem,” said the official. A tree mapping activity will be conducted as part of the campaign by CSML on February 12. Those interested can register themselves for the exercise on https://forms.gle/TA6zxoUyzdPJq5WX7 .