UDF, LDF activists block Twenty20’s Sabu Jacob

KOCHI: Tension prevai led when a section of UDF and LDF activists staged a protest in front of Mazhuvannur grama panchayat, where Twenty20 is in power, on Wednesday. The protesters blocked Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, who arrived for the planning committee meeting of the local body. A skirmish ensued when Twenty20 workers arrived at the spot.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse protesters. Five persons injured in the violence. LDF and UDF workers alleged that Twenty20 appointed members from outside the panchayat to planning committee. In the backdrop of an earlier attack, Sabu arrived with police protection. However, Kunnathunadu police said the situation is under control.