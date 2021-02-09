Art Spaces to enliven Kochi landmarks

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cultural and traditional arts and performing artists are imperative to a nation. Across the world, troupes of artists, theatre actors and musicians were interrupted by the pandemic. Purely sustaining on workshops, classes and shows, performers had to retreat to their shells, further weakened by zero income and depleted savings.

The poor circumstances of performing arts and artists deeply touched Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, who envisioned ASK — Arts Spaces Kochi. The cultural project is intended to be a stroke of luck for artistes, and will also inculcate a culture of street performances in Kochi.

Kochi Corporation in association with the district administration in coordination with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), launched ASK on Monday. It was inaugurated by actor Jayasurya. “I was already aggrieved over the state of performing artists amid the pandemic. A lack of venues combined with almost zero classes and workshops have massively impacted them.

So, Jayasurya suggested that we make a move and revive their income, while also enhancing our public spaces. Street performers and activities in public places have largely sustained abroad, adding to the respective city’s culture. Kochi, already home to a plenty of musicians, actors and dancers, needed such a space. CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Limited) were creating such spaces in Fort Kochi and South. The district collector also joined us after a discussion,” said Anilkumar.

The inauguration of ASK at the KMRL cultural corner, Jos Junction, is a precedent of the spaces conceptualised. “The Koithara Park in Panampilly, Chathiyath Road and the Vyttila Mobility Hub are examples of spaces that can be livened with public performances. Kochi will turn into a culturally vibrant centre and our artistes will be provided with support.

Over time, the number of public spaces and the duration of the programmes will increase. To unify the artists in the city under an umbrella, we will be launching a website wherein groups and independent performers can register,” said Rajan Chedambath, director, C-HED. The mayor affirmed that C-HED will be primarily in charge of coordinating the vast number of artists involved in traditional performances.

“Currently, we have artistes’ collectives at the Changampuzha Park, Durbar Hall and other cultural centres. They will be synchronised and integrated into the initiative. The state government will be sanctioning a fund for the same, along with other CSR funds for C-HED,” added Anilkumar.