The road less taken

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For most creators, their tryst with art is a life-long affair. Many discover their innate penchant for creation during their childhood. It is quite common for natural talent to manifest in serendipitous ways. However, artist and animator Kishan Chand’s journey is different. A graduate from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kishan was well on the path to becoming an engineer. In terms of artistic pursuits, he had observed nothing remarkable growing up. But things took a sharp shift while he was in second year of college.

“I was part of the media team organising a fest in college.I started experimenting with graphic design to design posters and flyers for the event. Interestingly, while others begin with the analogue medium, I started with digital art.

It is then that I decided to get my fundamentals right and started sketching to learn form and character design,” says Kishan who was so taken over by his new found passion that he changed the course of his career to study animation film design in NID, Ahmedabad, where he is currently enrolled.

Scrolling through the 23-year-old’s Instagram feed, the influence of classic comic book art is obvious. Drawing heavily from his favourite heroes, Kishan’s body of work, which initially comprised faithful recreations of iconic characters, has evolved into a masterful understanding of character design. Now, the young artist borrows the same tropes to conjure fantastical worlds with his very own heroes.

His proposed comic series titled ‘Koottam’ features a squad of five Malayali vigilantes with mystical powers. In another attempt, Kishan has rendered his own style to Lijo Jose Pellissery’s creations, turning his protagonists from various films into an eclectic ensemble of comic avatars.

“When I started sketching, I followed many comic artists on Instagram. Of course the influence has stayed with me. Currently, I am trying to move away from recreations and focus on concept art that involves designing my own characters. Coming up with their back stories, character quirks and reasoning what they wear is very exciting for me.

Likewise, I am very interested in constructing elaborate narratives and story arcs around them. For example, ‘Koottam’ is one big world building project I want to develop. As an animation student, I would also like to breathe life into what I create,” says the Kollam-native who was part of Indie Comix Fest held in Kochi in 2019.Find Kishan on Instagram @kcrcks

