Kadamakudy residents still await bridges promised almost 10 years ago

Poor road connectivity is making life difficult for residents of Kadamakudy panchayat.

Published: 10th February 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chathanad Kadamakudy bridge in Valiya Kadamakudy ward is still only half-way done

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Poor road connectivity is making life difficult for residents of Kadamakudy panchayat. Though the Pizhala - Moolampilly bridge built by Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) came up last year, the construction of bridges from Kothad to Chennur, Chariyamthuruthu ward to Chennur and Chennur to Pizhala ward are yet to begin. According to residents, the foundation stones for the construction of these bridges were laid by GIDA around 10 years ago. 

The bridges would provide connectivity between the three islands which exclusively depend on erratic ferry services now. “It would also remove traffic blocks on the Varapuzha route. Now, we cannot travel on the Kadamakudy-Varapuzha stretch between 8am and 8.30pm due to the congestion,” said Shabu V, Chariyam Thuruthu resident. 

He further pointed out that people in the area went to hospitals in Varapuzha instead of Pizhala due to the connectivity issue. The residents of Chariyamthuruthu also could not completely avoid going to Pizhala as almost all important institutions such as the panchayat office, hospital, village office and cooperative bank are located there. 

Container Road connectivity
The completion of the bridges will also reduce the time taken to reach Container Road. “The distance will be reduced by over three kilomtres. Now we travel around 12 kilometres to reach the Container Road to go towards Ernakulam city,” said Shabu.

Libin A V, another resident, was doubtful of the construction happening anytime soon. “GIDA expedited the construction of Pizhala - Moolampilly bridge only when the residents of both wards protested. We may have to arrange another round of protests now,” said Libin. He also shared concern about sending his schoolgoing children in ferry boats during strong winds. 

The plight of Valiya Kadamakudy ward, where the Kadamakudy - Chathanad bridge provides easy access to North Paravoor has not been completed, is also similar. The distance between Kadamakudy and Paravoor would reduce by around 10 kilometres if the bridge materialises. According to resident Venu A P, the stoppage of the work of the bridge was due to issues in land acquisition for building approach roads. “Most of the landowners are not satisfied with the `3.80 lakh and four cents land being offered as compensation by the government,”said Venu.

According to him, areas of nearly 15 houses on the Kadamakudy North road in Valiya Kadamakudy ward need to be acquired by the authorities for constructing one of the approach roads.  The owners have also been unable to carry out any repair works in their homes after they were damaged in the 2018 flood. The dilapidated condition of Thundathum Kadavu - sluice - cum bridge is yet another issue. 

The bridge is used by Kadamakudy residents to reach Ernakulam via Varapuzha. Dinatious P R, Chariyamthuruth councillor, said the base of the bridge, which is in a dilapidated state, needs to be strengthened in order to prevent any accidents in the future. “Metal was filled by the Public Works Department at the top when the approach road near the bridge caved in during the 2018 flood. Filling should be done at the base regularly too to resolve the issue permanently,” Dinatious said. 

Responding to the alleged delay, GIDA officials said they are yet to carry out soil study and prepare a design. “We have sent the details of the proposed project  to the government for getting administrative and technical sanction.The project has been approved by the executive and general committees of GIDA,” an official said. She added that Chathanad-Kadamakudy bridge was being delayed due to the pending land acquisition for the construction of approach roads. “The contractor will do a structural analysis of the bridge to assess the extend of damage,” the official added.

Project     Estimate
Kothad - Chennur bridge Rs 35.97 cr
Chennur - Pizhala bridge Rs 19.5 cr 
Chennur - Chariyamthuruthu bridge Rs 20.5 cr 

