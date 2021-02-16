Head in the colours

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years ago, Palakkad-native Shahul Hameed lost his job after working for close to 10 years in the advertising industry in the UAE. While job hunting was proving to be futile, the murals he painted on the walls of his former workplace started garnering attention. Clients would approach him to create something similar at their office, customised to their work culture. An artist since childhood, the transition to murals was hardly challenging for Shahul. In fact, he found painting on walls liberating. It allowed him to run wild with ideas and create a larger-than-life tableau — something the limited dimensional restrictions of a traditional canvas could not offer.

Having created his first commissioned mural in 2017, Shahul grabbed the unexpected opportunity with both hands. The rest is history. Today, Shahul’s works can be seen in some of the most iconic malls, hotels and resorts across the UAE.

He has been invited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai to display his works at World Art Dubai. Furthermore, Shahul competed with over 100 artists to bag the prestigious opportunity to create a mural at the Waterfront Market in Deira, Dubai.

“I have worked on multiple projects for the culture and tourism wing of the government here. I have received a lot of encouragement from them and the authorities are promoting street art in a big way. My next project, which is going to begin next month, is with Abu Dhabi culture and tourism,” says Shahul.

Although almost the entirety of his body of work is peppered in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, an indication of Shahul’s vibrant illustrations can be seen in Kerala in the lobby of the Port Muziris Hotel in Kochi. “Unfortunately, I could not come and paint in person. I sent over a virtual file of my painting which was printed on tile and placed on the walls,” he adds.

Now a founder of his own art gallery with five artists working under him, Shahul has come a long way, climbing the success ladder one step at a time and creating a niche for himself. A versatile artist, Shahul’s works are vibrant tableaus that reflect the suave, urban and fast-changing life in modern UAE that symbolises a confluence of past and present.

“At first glance, my murals seem very colourful but if you look closely, I use only four or five colours in one mural. It is how you mix-and-match and place colours that makes the work lively. I sketch multiple elements to make the mural more intricate but the figures themselves are basic.”

His website gives more insight, “I derive inspiration from everyday instances and like to portray them through my visual dimension. I want to bring about a sense of familiarity and nostalgia in my audience by keeping the themes simple.”

The 38-year-old who is ardent to stamp his mark on his home state is looking to start a street art project in various cities in Kerala. “I don’t want to do a commissioned project for a corporate or design house back home.

I am planning on a street art mural which would truly express my artistic sensibilities. Kochi and Mattanchery have a vibrant street art history and I want to join the league of artists who have lent to this culture,” says Shahul. Instagram @shahulart

