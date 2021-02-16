STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Head in the colours

The story of how Palakkad native Shahul Hameed found his true calling is a testimony to the age-old saying that everything happens for the good

Published: 16th February 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years ago, Palakkad-native Shahul Hameed lost his job after working for close to 10 years in the advertising industry in the UAE. While job hunting was proving to be futile, the murals he painted on the walls of his former workplace started garnering attention. Clients would approach him to create something similar at their office, customised to their work culture. An artist since childhood, the transition to murals was hardly challenging for Shahul. In fact, he found painting on walls liberating. It allowed him to run wild with ideas and create a larger-than-life tableau — something the limited dimensional restrictions of a traditional canvas could not offer.

Having created his first commissioned mural in 2017, Shahul grabbed the unexpected opportunity with both hands. The rest is history. Today, Shahul’s works can be seen in some of the most iconic malls, hotels and resorts across the UAE.

He has been invited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai to display his works at World Art Dubai. Furthermore, Shahul competed with over 100 artists to bag the prestigious opportunity to create a mural at the Waterfront Market in Deira, Dubai.

“I have worked on multiple projects for the culture and tourism wing of the government here. I have received a lot of encouragement from them and the authorities are promoting street art in a big way. My next project, which is going to begin next month, is with Abu Dhabi culture and tourism,” says Shahul.

Although almost the entirety of his body of work is peppered in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, an indication of Shahul’s vibrant illustrations can be seen in Kerala in the lobby of the Port Muziris Hotel in Kochi. “Unfortunately, I could not come and paint in person. I sent over a virtual file of my painting which was printed on tile and placed on the walls,” he adds.

Now a founder of his own art gallery with five artists working under him, Shahul has come a long way, climbing the success ladder one step at a time and creating a niche for himself. A versatile artist, Shahul’s works are vibrant tableaus that reflect the suave, urban and fast-changing life in modern UAE that symbolises a confluence of past and present.

 “At first glance, my murals seem very colourful but if you look closely, I use only four or five colours in one mural. It is how you mix-and-match and place colours that makes the work lively. I sketch multiple elements to make the mural more intricate but the figures themselves are basic.”

His website gives more insight, “I derive inspiration from everyday instances and like to portray them through my visual dimension. I want to bring about a sense of familiarity and nostalgia in my audience by keeping the themes simple.”

The 38-year-old who is ardent to stamp his mark on his home state is looking to start a street art project in various cities in Kerala. “I don’t want to do a commissioned project for a corporate or design house back home.

I am planning on a street art mural which would truly express my artistic sensibilities. Kochi and Mattanchery have a vibrant street art history and I want to join the league of artists who have lent to this culture,” says Shahul. Instagram @shahulart
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp