Harith will set your pulse racing

KOCHI: Harith Noah, a 27-year-old racer from TVS racing team, grabbed headlines recently after finishing 20th at the 2021 Dakar Rally (motorcycle division), held in Saudi Arabia, which is touted as one of the toughest racing tournaments in the world. He is the first Indian racer to achieve the incredible feat. With over seven national championships to his credit, Harith is already a well known figure in the Indian racing circuit. However, the former national supercross champion encountered a whole new challenge when he got the chance to compete in Dakar Rally.

“The entire race lasted for 12 days excluding one rest day. We have to cover more than 500 km on certain days. The riders also have to brace for extreme weather conditions and maneuver their bikes through different terrains which is both physically and mentally draining,” said the Shoranur native. According to him, the races witnessed a high number of participants despite the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. “Social distancing was strictly followed at the racing venues. Everyone wore masks. There was little interaction among the riders,” says Harith.

A racing enthusiast from a young age, Harith was fascinated by car rallies which he got to watch on VCR cassettes obtained by his father Mohammed Rafi who had once participated in a rally event as a navigator. “My father who recognised my interest would take me to supercross competitions” Harith said. Although he was born in Cologne (Germany), Harith spent much of his early childhood in Palakkad where his passion for racing developed. He became attracted to the world of motorbikes when he first saw a group of youngsters going full throttle on their bikes in a local racing tourney.

“I got my first bike in 2009 which was not meant for racing. I would race on the paddy fields and try to emulate other riders,” adds Harith. He outlines the support received from his parents as vital impetus in spurring him to realise his dreams. He also had a few words of encouragement for young motorcycle enthusiasts in Kerala. “Although it is not easy to avail infrastructure facilities for racing, there are always opportunities to participate in tournaments.”