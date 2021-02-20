STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Found in translation

Reshmi Rose Tom, who chanced upon an opportunity to bridge the language barrier between firms from other states and local technicians, went on to help those who were out of work

Published: 20th February 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Reshmi Rose Tom

Reshmi Rose Tom

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: When English literature student Reshmi Rose Tom found herself confined to her home in Kochi following the lockdown resulting from the pandemic outbreak, little did she expect to stumble upon an opportunity that would turn out to be one of the most fulfilling experiences so far. The story starts, rather unassumingly, after Reshmi’s family decided to order a treadmill to stay fit.

“Once the machine was delivered, we had to wait for the technician from Fitplus, the company which manufactures the treadmill, to visit our home and install it. My father was in touch with the concerned person regarding the same. Since we lived in Kolkata for many years, we are all fluent in Hindi and could communicate with him. The installation was done without much problem,” says Reshmi.

Releived at the hassle-free installation, the company representative approached her father requesting the reference of a translator who could bridge the gap between the Hindi-speaking company executives based in Indore and local technicians from Kerala. Reshmi was the obvious choice. 

Over the course of six months, the 23-year-old would coordinate the entire logistical operations for Fitplus in the state to rise to the ranks of Kerala technical head. Apart from being just a translator, she built a team of 21 technicians just in Kochi to aid them earn a regular income in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic slump.

“We had initially decided that I would primarily be a translator. The company had only one or two technicians in Kerala when I joined but because of the lockdown, a lot of people concerned about their health ordered fitness machines. So my job became to look for technicians online or through contacts. They were mostly AC mechanics or washing machine repairmen but through video calls and online tutorials, the company was able to train them while I acted as the mediator. We successfully serviced all over Kerala, even remote parts of Wayanad through on-site instruction calls,” says Reshmi.

With all the operational responsibility on her shoulders, Reshmi sought the help of her friend with the translation.  “We faced some issues with installation in areas that were declared containment zones. Some customers were apprehensive about inviting strangers into their homes. Also I had to do my fair share of research on technical terms and its equivalent word in Malayalam,” adds Reshmi.

The team she assembled primarily comprised technicians who had lost their jobs during the pandemic. “Two or three were married so they were relieved to have found a steady source of income. Although I have resigned now to resume my studies, many technicians still reach out to me and wish me well,” says Reshmi who is currently pursuing her masters from Christ University, Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp