Found in translation

KOCHI: When English literature student Reshmi Rose Tom found herself confined to her home in Kochi following the lockdown resulting from the pandemic outbreak, little did she expect to stumble upon an opportunity that would turn out to be one of the most fulfilling experiences so far. The story starts, rather unassumingly, after Reshmi’s family decided to order a treadmill to stay fit.

“Once the machine was delivered, we had to wait for the technician from Fitplus, the company which manufactures the treadmill, to visit our home and install it. My father was in touch with the concerned person regarding the same. Since we lived in Kolkata for many years, we are all fluent in Hindi and could communicate with him. The installation was done without much problem,” says Reshmi.

Releived at the hassle-free installation, the company representative approached her father requesting the reference of a translator who could bridge the gap between the Hindi-speaking company executives based in Indore and local technicians from Kerala. Reshmi was the obvious choice.

Over the course of six months, the 23-year-old would coordinate the entire logistical operations for Fitplus in the state to rise to the ranks of Kerala technical head. Apart from being just a translator, she built a team of 21 technicians just in Kochi to aid them earn a regular income in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic slump.

“We had initially decided that I would primarily be a translator. The company had only one or two technicians in Kerala when I joined but because of the lockdown, a lot of people concerned about their health ordered fitness machines. So my job became to look for technicians online or through contacts. They were mostly AC mechanics or washing machine repairmen but through video calls and online tutorials, the company was able to train them while I acted as the mediator. We successfully serviced all over Kerala, even remote parts of Wayanad through on-site instruction calls,” says Reshmi.

With all the operational responsibility on her shoulders, Reshmi sought the help of her friend with the translation. “We faced some issues with installation in areas that were declared containment zones. Some customers were apprehensive about inviting strangers into their homes. Also I had to do my fair share of research on technical terms and its equivalent word in Malayalam,” adds Reshmi.

The team she assembled primarily comprised technicians who had lost their jobs during the pandemic. “Two or three were married so they were relieved to have found a steady source of income. Although I have resigned now to resume my studies, many technicians still reach out to me and wish me well,” says Reshmi who is currently pursuing her masters from Christ University, Bengaluru.