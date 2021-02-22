Second phase of Covid vaccination drive in Ernakulam to commence on February 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of Covid vaccination drive is scheduled to get under way in the district on Monday. This follows the successful culmination of the first phase which saw as many as 58,539 health workers -- the highest anywhere in the state -- getting inoculated. Police and revenue officials too were vaccinated with District Collector S Suhas receiving the jab at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

For the second phase, 50 vaccination booths have been set up and more than 700 vaccination venues were identified. “The vaccination drive is progressing in the district and it has started boosting the confidence of health staff. The initial apprehensions the staff are vanishing slowly. We are getting a good response from the staff now,” said a health official.

Nearly 60,000 health workers had registered themselves for the first phase of vaccination. Despite the runaway success of phase I, which saw all but a mere two per cent of health workers getting inoculated, the fact remains that only 66 per cent of front-line workers, including police, revenue, and local self-government officials, have been vaccinated so far.

“Initially we encountered a technical problem with the registration. Therefore, the first phase of vaccination for front-line warriors has been extended till March 1.The second phase will begin on Monday,” said a health official.

514 test +ve, 500 recover in district

Kochi: The district on Sunday reported 514 new Covid-19 cases. The sources of infection of 26 persons remained unknown.

Five healthcare workers were among those who tested positive on the day. Meanwhile, 500 patients recovered from the disease on the day. In all 9,728 people are currently under treatment for Covid in the district.