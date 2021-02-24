STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Smoking in public hits an all-time low in Kochi

Only 72 COTPA violations were registered in the city during 2020 which is a steep fall from 7,746 cases registered in 2019, 14,893 cases in 2018 and 23,471 in 2017.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Smoking death, Smoking accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcing a ban on public smoking in the city has been always an enormous challenge for the police who would regularly book several offenders for violating Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) that prohibits smoking in public places. But the pandemic-induced lockdown has resulted in a drastic fall in the number of COTPA violations in the city in 2020. 

Only 72 COTPA violations were registered in the city during 2020 which is a steep fall from 7,746 cases registered in 2019, 14,893 cases in 2018 and 23,471 in 2017. This has also resulted in a decrease in fines. Officials say the fine collection under Section 4 of COTPA has taken a massive hit in 2020 compared to the Rs 38 lakh collected in 2017, Rs 25 lakh in 2018 and Rs 14 lakh in 2019. City assistant commissioner K Lalji said the decrease can be attributed to the lockdown and other restrictions as part of Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“A majority of people had to remain indoors in 2020,” he said.The city narcotic cell has decided to strictly enforce COTPA in the coming days as the government has eased Covid-19 restrictions.As per intelligence inputs, small shops are selling tobacco products to minors who have returned to school.

 “Many petty shops have started to provide spaces for students to smoke cigarettes on their premises. We have deployed shadow police teams to keep track of such shops,” said an officer.

COTPA-2003

Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of advertisement and regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA) 2003 was enacted by the Government of India mainly to discourage the consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products through imposing progressive restrictions and to protect non-smokers from second-hand smoke.

Year    Violators
2017    23,471
2018    14,893 
2019    7,746
2020    72

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smoking Public smoking Kochi
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp