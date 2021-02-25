CEO Teeka ram Meena happy with poll plans

KOCHI: Chief election officer Teekaram Meena expressed satisfaction over the preparations made for the coming assembly elections. He was addressing a meeting of returning and assistant returning officers at the collectorate on Wednesday. “ Some officials engage in political work but it should not reflect on their election duties. If any officer is found to be biased, they will face stringent action,” he said.
