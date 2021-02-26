STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Corp’s new building to be completed in a year: Mayor

Construction of the new building for the corporation was started in 2006.

Published: 26th February 2021 06:56 AM

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar inspecting the new corporation office, which is under construction, with the officials on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Construction of the new office building of Kochi Corporation will take nearly a year. Mayor M Anilkumar who visited the site on Thursday to assess the progress of informed this to the reporters. “A timetable has been prepared to complete the work within a year. Funds will be made available for the completion of the building,” said the mayor after visiting the building along with standing committee chairpersons and officials. 

Construction of the new building for the corporation was started in 2006. However, it was halted in 2008 due to technical issues involved in the estimate report. Though the construction resumed based on the revised estimate of Rs 18.7 crore, the project moved at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, the estimate of the project was again revised to Rs 24.7 crore. As per this estimate, work worth Rs4.5 crore is yet to be completed. 

A case filed by the contractor is also pending before the Kerala High Court as the corporation owes Rs1.82 crore to the contractor. Since the corporation delayed the project, the contractor again stalled the work,” said the mayor.   

