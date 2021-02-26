STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of love and rhyme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Love has no limits, labels and especially gender. Although the words may seem profound, a large section of people still find it hard to accept same-sex relationships due to a narrow-minded world view. Vishnu Udayan’s ‘Ninavukal’ portrays a homosexual couple celebrating love against all odds and reminiscing the best moments in their lives.

“This is a poem written by Smitha Bhaskar. I have known her since she was an aspiring actor many years ago. She had sent me this poem during the lockdown, when I had no plans to make a music video. Later, when the idea came up, I discussed it with Arjun Rajkumar, a music director, and decided visualise with a non-normative concept of love,” said Vishnu who is the director and editor of ‘Ninavukal’.

Despite its concept, the makers did not want to promote the video with a mere LGBTQ peg or as one with a social message. “I want people to see same-sex couples as normal just like any other relationship. We had a long pre-production process which began on December 1 last year.

It was Priya S Pillai, our cinematographer, who came up with out-of-the-box ideas for making the video a visually appealing one. The shoot was completed in two days,” he said. The video was shot in a house in Pookattupady near Perumbavoor.

“Ninavukal has been composed to give its listeners a different sensorial experience. The song has a very soft tune. During the composition, I made it a point to bring out the emotions of the song, with the help of subtle instrumentation. By doing this, I was hoping to draw the focus on the  lyrics,” said Arjun.

Renowned singer Kavya Ajit has lent her voice for the song. Lalitha Zachariah, Aamy Patali and Anagha Babu star in the video which has been produced by Irshad Hassan under the banner Avenir Technology.
Watch on the YouTube channel Avenir Technology. The song is available Gaana, Saavn, iTunes and Amazon Music

Comments

