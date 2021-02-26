STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welfare fund for IT sector, a first in the country

“This is the first time in India that a welfare fund has been implemented for IT employees. Kerala has set an example for other states,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary, Prathidhwani.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It employees are jubilant about the state government’s nod to establish a welfare fund for those in the sector. Employees aged between 18 and 55 will be a part of the scheme. A sum of Rs 3,000 will be given as a pension to employees who contribute towards the welfare fund for 10 years.

Prathidhwani and Progressive Techies, the two welfare organisations for IT employees, have been demanding the establishment of a welfare fund. Organisation officials have wholeheartedly welcomed the government’s decision. 

Prathidhwani and Progressive Techies, the two welfare organisations for IT employees, have been demanding the establishment of a welfare fund. Organisation officials have wholeheartedly welcomed the government's decision. The officials of Prathidhwani had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2017 and 2018 regarding the setting up of a welfare board for IT employees.

“There are insurance schemes for IT employees in countries like Germany, Denmark, and the UK. The welfare fund will ensure pension for those in the IT sector, education benefits for their children, maternity and medical benefits,” he added. Currently, Rs 20 is being deducted as contribution to the welfare fund under the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.

It will be increased to Rs 100. Companies that have less than 10 employees will also benefit from the scheme. “The increase in the fund will ensure more benefits.,” said Vineeth. The members of Progressive Techies (PT) had also raised the need for a welfare fund during a debate programme with the chief minister. “He had promised that he would look into it. However, we never expected an immediate decision,” said Anish Panthalani, state president. 

