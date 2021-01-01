Head up, heart strong: Kochi to get infrastructure facelift in 2021

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

Projects to watch out for include Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers: January 9, 2021

Palarivattom flyover: June, 2021

Water Metro First Phase: Mid-2021

Kochi Metro Phase I extension - December 2021

KOCHI: Standing at the crossroads, the beginning of a new decade, we have a lot on our plates today. 2020 was not an easy year to get through — an unprecedented pandemic that confined us all to our homes, tore the economy apart and destroyed our mental and physical health. But in hindsight, we learnt a big lesson too — come what may, humanity will find the will to stay afloat and prosper

One of the most beautiful cities in the country, Kochi is bound to get an infrastructure facelift in 2021. After a year-long dilemma, the reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover that finally began at the aegis of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in September, 2020, is expected to be opened for traffic in mid-2021. The Vyttilla and Kundannoor flyovers, which are bound to reduce traffic snarls at the busiest junctions in the city, are also ready for launch.

“Opening of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers and reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover will ensure smooth intercity and intracity transport. Despite paying a toll at Aroor plaza, many of us have been wasting our valuable hours waiting in line all these years. Hopefully, 2021 would pave way for smoother travel within city limits,” said Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Panangad.

As a follow up to Operation Breakthrough that aims to resolve water logging and flooding in Kochi during the last monsoon, the new corporation council is rolling out a detailed scientific pre-monsoon cleaning drive which will begin in March 2021. “We will form a monitoring committee with officials from agencies like Irrigation, PWD, KSEB CSML and KMRL soon and start the pre-monsoon cleaning in advance,” said a corporation official.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) completed the first phase of the metro project (Aluva-Petta stretch) with the inauguration of Petta metro station in 2020. Officials are hopeful of launching the much-awaited Water Metro project in 2021. “Construction of water metro jetties is progressing and Cochin Shipyard’s first boat of the project will launch in March.

We are expecting to complete Phase I extension from Petta to SN Junction comprising two stations — Vadakkekotta and SN Junction — and a two-lane bridge across the Panamkutty river by December 2021,” said a KMRL official. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which completed rooftop solar panel projects and Intelligent Traffic Management System, is also launching innovative projects in 2021. “We have completed many road projects. The official inauguration is expected by March.

The Smart Road project on the Abraham Madamakkal Road is one of the most important projects. Apart from this, a walkway development project, an open air theatre and renovation of Dutch Palace premises in the Fort Kochi area will also be carried out this year,” said a CSML official.