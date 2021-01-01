STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Head up, heart strong: Kochi to get infrastructure facelift in 2021

One of the most beautiful cities in the country, Kochi is bound to get an infrastructure facelift in 2021.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vyttila flyover to be launched on January 9. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service
  • Projects to watch out for include Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers: January 9, 2021
  • Palarivattom flyover: June, 2021
  • Water Metro First Phase: Mid-2021  
  • Kochi Metro Phase I extension - December 2021

KOCHI: Standing at the crossroads, the beginning of a new decade, we have a lot on our plates today. 2020 was not an easy year to get through — an unprecedented pandemic that confined us all to our homes, tore the economy apart and destroyed our mental and physical health. But in hindsight, we learnt a big lesson too — come what may, humanity will find the will to stay afloat and prosper

One of the most beautiful cities in the country, Kochi is bound to get an infrastructure facelift in 2021. After a year-long dilemma, the reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover that finally began at the aegis of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in September, 2020, is expected to be opened for traffic in mid-2021. The Vyttilla and Kundannoor flyovers, which are bound to reduce traffic snarls at the busiest junctions in the city, are also ready for launch.

“Opening of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers and reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover will ensure smooth intercity and intracity transport. Despite paying a toll at Aroor plaza, many of us have been wasting our valuable hours waiting in line all these years. Hopefully, 2021 would pave way for smoother travel within city limits,” said Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Panangad. 

As a follow up to Operation Breakthrough that aims to resolve water logging and flooding in Kochi during the last monsoon, the new corporation council is rolling out a detailed scientific pre-monsoon cleaning drive which will begin in March 2021. “We will form a monitoring committee with officials from agencies like Irrigation, PWD, KSEB CSML and KMRL soon and start the pre-monsoon cleaning in advance,” said a corporation official. 

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) completed the first phase of the metro project (Aluva-Petta stretch) with the inauguration of Petta metro station in 2020. Officials are hopeful of launching the much-awaited Water Metro project in 2021. “Construction of water metro jetties is progressing and Cochin Shipyard’s first boat of the project will launch in March.

We are expecting to complete Phase I extension from Petta to SN Junction comprising two stations — Vadakkekotta and SN Junction — and a two-lane bridge across the Panamkutty river by December 2021,” said a KMRL official. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which completed rooftop solar panel projects and Intelligent Traffic Management System, is also launching innovative projects in 2021. “We have completed many road projects. The official inauguration is expected by March.

The Smart Road project on the Abraham Madamakkal Road is one of the most important projects. Apart from this, a walkway development project, an open air theatre and renovation of Dutch Palace premises in the Fort Kochi area will also be carried out this year,” said a CSML official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Kochi development Vyttila flyover Kundannoor flyover
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp