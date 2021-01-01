Two decisions on Kochi policymakers’ minds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new year has dawned. Hopes and expectations are high for 2021, after a disastrous 2020 marred by Covid-19. ANILKUMAR T speaks to city’s who’s who on the two things they will implement this year to make life easier in the state’s commercial capital

We have planned several development projects. Above all, we aim to make Kochi a ‘Clean Green Health City’. The rehabilitation of the P and T colony residents is the other major plan that we want to undertake in the new year. M Anilkumar, Mayor

As a gift to Kochiites, we will commission the Water Metro soon. Work on the second phase of Kochi Metro will also start in 2021. The Bliss City project too will begin soon. Besides, we will complete the planning for phase three of Kochi Metro.

Alkesh Kumar, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

The priority is to make Ernakulam district drug-free. It is also important to reduce the accident rate in the district. K Karthick, Ernakulam District Police Chief (Rural)

Since the MP fund cannot be utilised for the next two years, no new project can be undertaken. However, my focus will be to bring a cultural transition in Kochi. Though we are blessed with the Kochi Metro, a state-of-art transport facility, only a small number of people are using it. That needs to change. Waste dumping is a menace we are struggling to deal with. Since we have a door-to-door collection system, that habit has to end. A cultural change is essential. -Hibi Eden, MP

Women’s safety will be a priority. For that, the police department is looking at a technological solution. A smart police station in Kochi is the second big project. These will be commissioned soon as a new year’s gift. Vijay Sakhare, Kochi City Police Commissioner

As campus expansion has limitations, we are giving importance to a ‘Work Near Home’ culture by setting up several co-working spaces. A startup complex at Kalamassery is the second project that we would like to commission this year. Sasi Pilacheri Meethal, CEO, IT Parks

