Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers to be opened on January 9

KOCHI: The wait is finally over. The much-awaited twin flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, two of the busiest junctions in the state, will be finally opened for the public on January 9.The flyovers, which are expected to ease traffic congestion at both junctions considerably, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a time when the opposition has attacked the government on utilising Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds, the completion of the two flyovers will be LDF Government’s prestigious projects to highlight its justifications for similarly executing more projects.

The Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers were built by the state government spending Rs 86.34 crore and Rs 82.74 crore, respectively. “A new way of construction for the new-age world with the help of KIIFB funds. The best example is the beautiful flyover that was constructed on the NH,” posted M Swaraj, MLA, in his Facebook.

After realising the ill-fate of Palarivattom flyover, constructed during the tenure of UDF government, which is under reconstruction after demolition, the government has asked the implementing agency to conduct adequate tests to ensure the quality of work. The load testing was completed on Wednesday. The painting work and markings on the road are over.