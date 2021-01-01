STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers to be opened on January 9

The wait is finally over. The much-awaited twin flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, two of the busiest junctions in the state, will be finally opened for the public on January 9.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wait is finally over. The much-awaited twin flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor, two of the busiest junctions in the state, will be finally opened for the public on January 9.The flyovers, which are expected to ease traffic congestion at both junctions considerably, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a time when the opposition has attacked the government on utilising Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds, the completion of the two flyovers will be LDF Government’s prestigious projects to highlight its justifications for similarly executing more projects.

The Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers were built by the state government spending Rs 86.34 crore and Rs 82.74 crore, respectively. “A new way of construction for the new-age world with the help of KIIFB funds. The best example is the beautiful flyover that was constructed on the NH,” posted M Swaraj, MLA, in his Facebook.

After realising the ill-fate of Palarivattom flyover, constructed during the tenure of UDF government, which is under reconstruction after demolition, the government has asked the implementing agency to conduct adequate tests to ensure the quality of work. The load testing was completed on Wednesday. The painting work and markings on the road are over. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp