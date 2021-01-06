KMRL sets up stands at stations, to revamp public bicycle sharing scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To improve the last-mile connectivity of Kochi Metro and to encourage cycling as a means to healthy lifestyle and mobility, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has set up bicycle stands with parking and locking mechanism at its stations. Metro commuters can park their bicycles at designated locations at stations and travel safely.KMRL, in association with the Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML), also has plans to add around 1,000 bicycles for commuters to expand the public bike-sharing (PBS) scheme.

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to service providers -- in terms of capital cost and facilitating infrastructure and docking stations -- to make the scheme viable and provide commuters with an advantage in terms of bicycle availability at an affordable fare.“During and after the Covid lockdown, interest in cycling has risen among citizens and an increasing number of people are using the non-motorised mode of travel. With the deployment of an additional fleet of bicycles, all the 22 metro stations and their influence areas will be covered through the PBS scheme,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

As part of the PBS scheme, KMRL envisages to set up bicycle docking stations focusing on locations near the Metro Rail corridor, like bus stands and boat jetties, office complexes, institutions, schools and colleges, tourist destinations, parks and residential complexes, and housing colonies. KMRL is looking for interested institutions and resident welfare associations who may provide space for docking stations. Since the facilities are intended to connect residents, employees and students to Metro stations, the agency is expecting a positive response.

Interested parties may send emails to contact@kmrl.co.in or may contact the KMRL Corporate Office at 0484-2846700.This is the third time KMRL is trying to revamp its public bicycle-sharing plan, under which commuters can use bicycles for free to travel short distances within city limits. Launched in 2016, the programme was stopped after poor response from the public. It was relaunched in 2018 but failed to attract public attention.