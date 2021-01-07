STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sojourn of sustenance

During his visit to Mongolia at the peak of winter two years ago, 41-year-old Balram Menon accompanied a few people to a frozen lake at the Gorkhi-Terelj National Park.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Balram Menon

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: During his visit to Mongolia at the peak of winter two years ago, 41-year-old Balram Menon accompanied a few people to a frozen lake at the Gorkhi-Terelj National Park. What was supposed to be a dog sledging outing quickly turned into an unforgettable episode. To his surprise, his companions made a tiny hole on the lake’s solid ice surface and caught a fish. The fresh catch was grilled with the ember made by rubbing two pieces of tree barks and served to him.

As an avid traveller who has visited 30 countries, Balram does not have a dearth of anecdotes about his various escapades but by his admission, the incident in Mongolia tops everything else as one of the most thrilling experiences he has ever had. Perhaps because it combines the industrialist’s two true loves, travel and food.

While travel has been a part of his life for many years, Balram’s recent and serious foray into food blogging with his minute-long food review videos on Instagram has struck a chord with social media users. “I travel a lot so I would post pictures on Instagram frequently but the pandemic changed things. I am one of the few people who has had a positive takeaway from the lockdown. Most of my friends ask me for suggestions on where to eat wherever they travel. So I decided to share what I know and put up short food reviews online. The attempt proved to be a success, I had around 8,000 followers before and now it has gone up to 42,000,” says Balram.

As a kid, Balram loved the long rides he would take in his school bus. For a young boy, watching the city pass by through the window was akin to travel. “I have always loved to see and explore new places and cultures. And the food is an inextricable part of that. Also, I live to eat. When I am in a new place, I only eat area-specific dishes,” the Kochi-native adds.

Through his short and concise videos, Balram ventures beyond featuring only restaurants and dishes from Kerala, as is usually the trope with most bloggers from the state. He is equally knowledgeable and at ease while dining at a five-star hotel or a humble thattukada. In his latest series of posts, Balram is seen dishing out on some of the best eateries in Bengaluru as a true union of travel and food.

“I am not keen on reviewing or posting just about Malayali cuisine. Because I have been a traveller for so long, I would like to introduce my followers to the food of various countries. For now, I am thinking of a pan India food series. Acquainting myself with Kashmiri cuisine, especially the dishes made by Kashmiri pandits has been on my list for quite a while,” says Balram.
Find Balram on Instagram @balme24
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp