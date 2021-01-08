1,102 recover, 663 test Covid positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing a mild relief on the Covid-19 front, the district on Thursday reported more recoveries than the daily tally of positive cases. While number of recoveries zoomed to 1,102 on the day, positive cases totalled 663.

Local transmission accounted for 596 cases, with seven health workers and three migrant workers figuring among the newly-infected. The sources of infection in 59 cases remained unknown. In all, 8,905 patients are under Covid treatment in the district.

Multiple cases were reported from Kalamassery, Kuttampuzha, Thrikkakara, Kothamangalam, Aarakkuzha, Piravom, Kottuvally, Kaloor, Kadungalloor, Fort Kochi and Edathala.