STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Wear your art on your sleeve

Hobo, an online art store and community started by friends Adithya Lakshmi and Arjun Prem, offers embroidered recreations of iconic paintings from history on garments and accessories 

Published: 08th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Adithya Lakshmi and Arjun Prem

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: When college mates and friends Adithya Lakshmi and Arjun Prem embarked on their tour of India in 2019 as part of their degree course at College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, little did they expect to be bowled over by the expertise of artisans they came across and the exceptional quality of the handicrafts they made. However, amid the unmatched skill of a craftsman’s deft hands passed down through generations, the two also came face to face with the stark reality of their lives riddled with poverty, complete contrast with the gilded beauty of their wares. 

“Most artisans we met did not know the true value of what they made. What they earned was substantially less compared to the rate for which their crafts were sold. So we decided to start a venture through which we could market their products and sell them at the right price,” says Kottayam native Adithya Lakshmi who is currently pursuing MFA from Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan.

However, the outbreak of Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown meant the two could not travel to collaborate with and procure from the artisans. Howevr, that didn’t stop the young artists. Determined to get their venture started, Adithya and Arjun developed a self-sustainable model to launch Hobo. Envisioned as an online art store and community, Hobo is currently a two-person project that offers embroidered recreations of iconic paintings on garments and accessories made from organic cotton.

For the artistically inclined, it is an avenue to carry their most beloved renditions of Van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch and other masters on their clothes, bags and even bookmarks.“Adithya showed me an embroidery patch she had made. That was when the idea to recreate famous artworks on thread dawned on us and we decided to make it the mainstay of the line for now. We can recreate a poster or artwork according to our customer’s demand.

Adithya does the embroidery while her mother tailors the garment or accessory on to which the embroidered art patch is attached. We only use handloom cotton,” says 24-year-old Arjun who is presently working for a creative agency in Bengaluru. As the name suggests, Hobo espouses a bohemian aesthetic of unconventionality and nomadic existence rejecting machine production. “We researched about textile art that comes from Africa as well as the fabric that is indigenous to India.

Since we are both from an art background, it was an obvious choice for us to embroider art,” says Adithya.
The duo is working towards creating original designs which can be transferred onto wearable pieces. Ardent to materialise their original plan, they hoping to work with artisans once things get back to normal.
Find Hobo on Instagram @hobo.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • naquash
    This is so cool :]
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp