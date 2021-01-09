CM Vijayan inaugurates Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers in Kochi; condemns attempts to discredit govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing relief to the commuters from the choking traffic snarls on Kochi bypass, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated two flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor on Saturday morning.

Vyttila is the busiest junction in the state with an estimated 13,000 vehicles crossing the junction per hour.

While stressing his government's commitment to development, Vijayan also used the opportunity to condemn the attempts made to discredit his administration.

Indirectly referring to the alleged unauthorized opening of the Vyttila flyover by activists of V4Kerala on January 5, he also said that some people are disturbed by the citizens' increasing faith in the state government.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Vyttila virtually. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

The people who held a protest against the delay in the opening of the flyover could not be spotted when the state undergoing a crisis, he said.

"The project was launched in December 2017 and was expected to be completed within 18 months. But floods and Covid situation delayed the works. Overcoming the challenges, PWD completed the works saving Rs 6.73 crore from the estimated cost of Rs 78.36 crore. Yet people are trying to create controversy for publicity," Vijayan added.

The Chief Minister also criticised retired high court judge Kemal Pasha for supporting the opening of the flyover before the inauguration.

"It is unfortunate and I feel pity for men who held important positions in the judiciary for supporting such people. The government is committed to completing the development projects with priority," he asserted.

He said that the National Highway Authority had plans to introduce toll collection for the construction of the four flyovers on Edappally-Aroor bypass in Kochi.

"The project to construct flyovers at Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila, and Kundannoor was presented by NHAI in 2008 and the estimated cost was Rs 1,200 crore. The state government shouldered the responsibility as we were against putting the people to hardship by introducing tolls," he added.

The 720 m long flyover has 12 m width on both sides and has three lanes. A metro rail bridge passes over the flyover and the height from the flyover is 5.5 m.

The CM later inaugurated the Kundannoor flyover located 2 kilometers away from Vyttila.

The work was launched on March 26, 2018, at an estimated cost of Rs 74.45 crore and was completed saving approximately Rs 8.29 crore.

Considering the request from BPCL, the height of the flyover was increased to 6.5 m. An additional span of 30 m in length was added for this purpose.