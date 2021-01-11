STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro Cyclothon 2021 on Republic Day in Kochi

The agency has already set up bicycle stands with parking and locking mechanisms at its metro stations.

cycling; athletes

For representational purposes (File picture)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To encourage cycling as part of healthy lifestyle and mobility, Kochi Metro Rail Limited in association with Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), is organising ‘Metro Cyclothon-2021’ on Republic Day, in Kochi.

 The theme of the event is ‘Healthy mobility for healthy life.’ The cyclothon will get underway from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station in Kaloor and will wind its way to the venue after covering approximately 12 km through the MG Road and the Metro corridor. 

The participants will be provided water, snacks and breakfast and they will get certificates of participation.
The public can participate in the event by registering on KMRL website which is free. The registration will be open till January 20. The registration portal is www.kochimetro.org. 

The participation is open to any healthy person above 10. “The proposed ‘Healthy mobility for healthy life’ Metro Cyclothon 2021 will promote the idea of non-motorised transport providing first-mile connectivity to the prospective passengers and also the last-mile connectivity. KMRL is already providing facilities to passengers to carry cycles on metro trains.” 

“The Metro-Cyclothon will encourage people to use cycles for mobility, stay healthy and promote green mobility,” according to  Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

KMRL also intends to promote green mobility by encouraging cycling. The agency has already set up bicycle stands with parking and locking mechanisms at its metro stations.  KMR along with CSML has plans to expand the Public Bicycle Sharing Scheme by adding around 1,000 bicycles for commuters.

