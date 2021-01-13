STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Not much respite for ayurveda and wellness industry

Being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, Fort Kochi usually witnesses a steady stream of visitors who flock to the island town every year between November and March.

Published: 13th January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The treatment room at Ayurville

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, Fort Kochi usually witnesses a steady stream of visitors who flock to the island town every year between November and March. Not just to experience its vistas and food but also to get a taste of wholesome benefits of the famed ayurveda treatments. 

Consequently, the many spas and resorts in Fort Kochi make brisk business catering to the varied requirements of customers, ranging from one-time massage to full-fledged ‘panchakarma’ treatment. However, with the Covid-19 outbreak bringing the tourism sector to a screeching halt, ancillary industries including ayurveda centres continue to bear the brunt of the unprecedented slump.

Despite the state government’s nod to reopen spas last week, industry experts predict that almost 70 per cent of the approximate 72 licensed Ayurveda spas and centres registered in the city and the numerous unlicensed ones will remain shut. “Many popular centres in Fort Kochi have closed down for the foreseeable future as the expense of maintaining a space is too high. Also with the mainstay of ayurveda primarily being massages which involve physical contact, many feel the business cannot be sustained during a pandemic,” says Manoj V, founder of Ayurville, Ayurvedic Treatment & Spa in Pattalam, Fort Kochi.

However, some point towards a silver lining. “People have now become aware of the immunity-boosting benefits of ayurveda which provides systemic cleansing and rejuvenation to the body. Going forward, there will be increased demand for such treatments. Procedures like 'Sirodhara' provides mental relaxation while 'Pizhichal' and 'Njavarakizhi' increase immunity,” says Dr M S Harikrishnan, ayurveda practitioner. 

“We have been getting bookings and enquiries consistently since mid-December. All of them are from domestic tourists visiting from other states. Prior to the pandemic, the ratio between foreign clients and Indians was almost even. Currently, we get only get four bookings for one-hour sessions per day. Earlier there were minimum 10 customers. We hopebusiness to pick up in the next few weeks as we have been getting considerable bookings for March,” says Manoj. 

According to him, the kind of treatment tourists now opt for has also seen a shift. While there was a higher demand for extended treatments lasting a few days prior to the lockdown, customers now seem to prefer single-sitting massages. Centres that are currently operational vouch to be following strict protocol which involves a week-long gap from when the visitor lands in Kerala to the scheduling of the spa session. 
“We have also been administering preventive medicines to all masseuses,” says Dr Harikrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ayurveda
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp