Six yards of regal elegance

KOCHI: “With designs travelling through cultural tales crafted by the timeless hands of tradition, what we bring to you is not just a taste of what was, but a look into what will be,” reads the launch statement of ethnic fashion label Hiranya. The forte of the Kochi-based brand whichwas launched in November 2019, is exquisite festive and wedding sarees reimagined for the modern Indian woman.

Founded by Anie George whose family has for long been in the fashion business, Hiranya was born out of her love for traditional weaves of the country and the appreciation she found for the effort artisans put into creating each piece. “I did my bachelors in visual arts and then went on to intern and further freelance with Vogue India. After that, I decided to join my father’s company ‘Vismay’, which is where I developed the idea for Hiranya.

I have been exposed to the textile from a very young age because my family is into textiles business. Hiranya was born out of the synthesis between art and business. It aims to revolutionise the textile industry by realising and revealing the abundance of art that lies dormant under its commercial surface,” says Anie.

Her latest collection titled Udvahah is a regal ensemble of mainly pastel-hued sarees handcrafted in the much-famed Banarasi style of weave. Pleasing colours and subtle floral design motifs make the collection apt for a wedding catering specifically to a bride looking for an understated, classic and timeless elegance in her attire. “For now we have decided to focus on Banarasi sarees. On one hand, it is a fabric that has fueled India’s cultural presence in the global arena.

On the other, the Banarasi shows an existence that transcends the boundaries of space and time. It has deep roots dating back to centuries in the Vedic past but also continues to remain popular and preserve Indian cultural identity,” adds Anie, in essence, suggesting that the splendid and stately Banarasi matched with Hiranya’s ethos.

While all of Hiranya’s collections so far composed exclusively of sarees, the label has recently introduced festive lehengas in tune with the trademark emphasis on traditional handwoven textiles. Although a substantial number of pieces have been designed in-house, the brand also offers a curated collection sourced from artisans associated with the family’s business for generations. “We have a few very interesting projects lined up for this year.

We have been working closely with artisans on a collection of hand-worked and hand-painted sarees. We are also looking to introduce a line of menswear,” says the 26-year-old.Shop online through hiranyaindia.com or follow the label on Instagram @hiranyaindia. The brand also has a boutique in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.