Two youths killed as motorcycle hits metro pillar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youngsters were killed when their motorcycle crashed against a metro rail pillar at Palarivattom around 2.30 am on Friday. Mohammed Aslam, 20, of Lolappan Colony, Mattanchery, and Mohammed Mohasin, 20, of Kurikalanparambu, Mattanchery, are the deceased, police said.

Though they were rushed to a hospital nearby, their lives couldn’t be saved. The duo was travelling towards Aluva when they met with the accident. Though the exact cause of the mishap has not been established so far, police suspect that the person who rode the bike may have dozed off.

They are also looking into whether brake failure was to blame. Mohammed Mohasin was working in a saloon at Mattanchery and Mohammed Aslam in a private firm. Police said the duo had left home around 12 am.