Ernakulam tops in Covid-19 protocol violations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coupled with the high Covid-19 incidence, Ernakulam has secured the dubious distinction of recording the highest number of Covid protocol violations in the state. Till Monday, 9,148 cases were registered by the sectoral magistrates in the district in this regard, according to the official data.

“ Compared to the other districts, Ernakulam has the highest number of Covid cases. Even in the case of daily caseload, Ernakulam has topped the tally for several weeks now. It is clearly evident that people are not following Covid protocol even in public places. We got a lot of complaints from people here. Without social distancing or use of facemasks, we cannot put the brakes on spread of the virus,” said a health official.

In a stark contrast, Palakkad accounted for the least number of Covid protocol violations, with only 760 Covid violations reported this month so far . Sectoral magistrates were appointed in the district to ensure that the public complies with the Covid protocol. During the second phase, 15 sectoral magistrates were appointed in the district on January 1 and 15 officials were placed under reserve category as well.

The sectoral magistrates are operational within 60 police station limits in the district.