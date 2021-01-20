STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cycle tracks planned along key roads in Kochi

The agency has decided to elevate six arterial roads in the city to the status if smart roads.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To create a cycling-friendly environment in Kochi, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is developing cycle lanes throughout the smart roads. The cycle tracks are aimed at encouraging  people to use the clean and healthy mode of transport in daily life, a statement from CSML said.

The agency has decided to elevate six arterial roads in the city to the status if smart roads. They include Abraham Madamakkal Road, Banerjee Road, Shanmugham Road, Park Avenue Road, Durbar Hall Road and South Railway Station Road. The cycle lanes are being built on these roads as part of the ‘India Cycles 4 Change Challenge’ with the support of the German development agency, GIZ. Work on the project started last week and will be completed by January 25. After the implementation of these cycle lanes, CSML will develop permanent cycle tracks on smart roads. All smart roads in Kochi and Fort Kochi will have cycle tracks, which will be commissioned by March 31 this year.

“In the long run, CSML is planning to scale up cycle tracks all over Kochi city. We will involve the Kochi Corporation, MVD, KMTA, police, town and urban planners, and architects for the implementation of the scale-up plan. These designated cycle tracks are the first step towards  changing the mindset of citizens,” said Jafar Malik, CEO, CSML.

