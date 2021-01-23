STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 City-based environmental activist Eloor Gopinath has said that the number of tree injuries in the city is increasing by the day.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City-based environmental activist Eloor Gopinath has said that the number of tree injuries in the city is increasing by the day. According to him, many trees lining Kochi’s roads have sustained injuries due to vehicle collisions and nailing of advertisements. “As per a recent survey by the UN, Canada has the highest number of trees per capita in the world at 1,068, India stands the lowest with just 68,” said Gopinath. 

Based upon the information provided by the Elamkulam area committee, Gopinath reached the Kadavanthra-Kaloor road where the tree located on and removed the nail pierced on it. K R Venugopal, P Baburaj Thachethu, R Madhukumar Kolothu and Vijayan Pillai participated in the process. 

According to Gopinath, injured trees can be found in many parts of the city. “I had seen a tree in Kanayannur taluk office recently which was greatly damaged after mud was removed in the adjacent canals by a JCB. That prompted me to stick a message on the trunk which read ‘don’t kill me’ in hope of spreading awareness among residents in the vicinity,” said Gopinath.

