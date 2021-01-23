Kalamassery set to figure in UDF seat-sharing discussions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery, a sitting assembly seat of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is set to figure prominently in seat-sharing discussions in the UDF. For there is an opinion within the local Congress camp that IUML’s position has weakened in the constituency after sitting MLA V K Ibrahim Kunju got embroiled in the Palarivattom flyover scam.

Though the UDF district leadership is keen to take over the seat from the IUML and give the party another seat in the Malabar region, the IUML leadership wants to retain Kalamassery. As it is almost certain that Ibrahim Kunju -- considering his poor health -- will not contest again from the constituency, rumours are rife that his son Abdul Gafoor will figure in the candidate list.

For IUML, Kalamassery has been a comfortable constituency ever since its formation in 2011. In the two assembly elections there, in 2011 and 2016, Ibrahim Kunju registered easy victories defeating LDF candidates. However, IUML general secretary K P A Majeed refuted the rumours with regard to the Kalamassery seat.

“We haven’t initiated any discussion on seat-sharing or finalising the candidates for Kalamassery,” he said.