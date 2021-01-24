STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brixton Group announces Rs 1,200 crore industrial smart city project in Kochi

Dubai-based Brixton Group has announced that India’s first industrial smart city will be set up near Kalamassery in Kochi.

Brixton International Group chairman and Dubai royal family member Sheikh Juma bin Syed Al Maktoum with Brixton Industrial Smart City chairman Siraj M P during the annoucement of the industrial smart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dubai-based Brixton Group has announced that India’s first industrial smart city will be set up near Kalamassery in Kochi. The project with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore will be set up in nearly 30 acres of land. Brixton International Group chairman and member of Dubai royal family Sheikh Juma bin Syed Al Maktoum announced the project in Kochi on Saturday. 

“The industrial smart city encompasses five major business verticals -- Brix Smart Mall, Brix Business Centre, Brix Convention Centre, Brix Smart Warehouse and Brix International Academy. This intelligent industrial wonder housed in an area of 20 lakh sq ft and spread across 30 acres will blend modern industrial technology with the urban shopping experience,” said Sheikh Juma.

Brixton Industrial Smart City chairman Siraj M P said that the firm expects to complete the project by 2023 and it will consist of five main sectors and 14 business divisions. “The industrial smart city will be the first of its kind where construction, engineering and home décor businesses will meet the best-in-class business functionalities, entertainment, infotainment through technology and create an integrated smart ecosystem never seen in the country,” said Siraj.

The project will generate over 3lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country. 
“Brixton group is transforming the industrial atmosphere of Kerala by providing a ‘one-stop shop’ for everything related to construction and business requirements. Brix Smart Mall is an important part of ISC and offers a shopping experience on par with international standards.

Through this, investors, business expert panels and scalable business are brought together,” said Siraj adding that the state government has extended its complete support for the project. “The project will be near Kalamassery. We will soon announce the exact location,” he added. 

