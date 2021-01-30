CSML earmarks Rs 10 crore to end waterlogging woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) will set apart Rs 10 crore for projects that are expected to provide a lasting solution to the perennial issue of waterlogging here. The issue plagues many city areas, where even a mild shower can trigger flooding, and has come in the way of several proposed infrastructure projects.The CSML funds will be used to strengthen Operation Breakthrough, which was launched by the district administration in 2019 to tackle waterlogging.

The move follows a unanimous decision by the 18th meeting of the CSML Board on Friday attended by all the members. “Accordingly, the Rameswaram and Mullassery Canal rejuvenation projects, mooted by CSML, will be brought under Operation Breakthrough. The details of implementation will be finalised after discussions with the mayor and district collector, both of whom are CSML directors,” said a CSML official.

Besides, the meeting decided to provide funds for the corporation’s housing project — Thuruthy Tower One — being implemented in Fort Kochi under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojna(RAY). With CSML assistance, the civic body will be able to complete the project stalled due to lack of funds. “The project will provide 1,999 households a roof over their heads. The CSML will provide `22 crore for the project. After obtaining administrative sanction, the funds will be officially handed over to the corporation,” added the official.

The proposal to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant, which was originally planned for west Kochi, also came up before the CSML board. It was decided to convene a meeting of local residents and people’s representatives of West Kochi to decide on the nitty-gritty of the project implementation.

Though the plant was mooted at West Kochi, the agency was not able to take further steps owing to protest from locals. Hence, the board meeting observed that if the apprehensions of the local people can be allayed with the help of people’s representatives in the area, the project can be implemented smoothly.

As per the meeting, the functions of the Integrated Command Control and Control Centre for managing traffic in the city should be more people-friendly and beneficial to the public.

“The Control Centre will be useful to the public only if functioning of all the departments concerned are integrated. The CSML should also make sure that grievances from the public are addressed in a time-bound manner. The corporation, district administration and CSML will jointly review the integration process,” the meeting said.

