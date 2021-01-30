STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

What if, why not and a tuk-tuk

award-winning animator and ad guru Suresh Eriyat’s short film ‘Fisherwoman and tuk tuk’ touches upon the lives of those who are typecast according to how they choose to earn a living

Published: 30th January 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: A little over a decade ago, award-winning animator, filmmaker and ad guru Suresh Eriyat found himself, not unusually, stuck in a traffic jam in Mumbai. As he waited for the bus in front of his car to move, a fisherwoman passing on foot attempted to squeeze past the two vehicles parked close together. Wedged in between and unable to make her way, the portly women banged on Suresh’s bonnet and hurled abuses at him before wrangling out with much difficulty. Taken aback, Suresh tried to reason with the woman’s unprovoked outburst only to come to the conclusion that it could have been a concomitant reaction to the drudgery of her mundane life, one weighed down by needs, necessities, hard work and responsibilities. 

The image of the woman stayed with Suresh. What if she could have what she wanted? What are her aspirations taking off? This propelled Suresh to make a self-funded animated short film which took five years to make. In his version, the fisherwoman protagonist longs, above all else, to buy an autorickshaw and zip through the city’s streets. Her desire is ultimately fulfilled when she finds a pearl inside one of her catches.

Titled ‘Fisherwoman and tuk tuk’, the short film was released recently on YouTube after having premiered in film festivals across the world over the last few years and winning 18 awards including the national award in 2015. With a prolific body of work that has seen Suresh collaborate with over 300 brands, his film production company Studio Eeksaurus has come up with some of the most iconic ads we have seen in the past few years including the ‘chintamani’ series for ICICI. 

As an established animator and designer, Suresh has endeavoured to provide a fillip to art animation and inspire budding animators in India. In this regard, ‘Fisherwoman and tuk tuk’, rendered with CGI in bright, saturated colours was a conscious experimental attempt by the director’s own admission.  “Among the art animation community, there is a certain disregard for CGI animation as it is considered very commercial, mainstream and hence lacking in character.

I had this urge to take that very medium and sort of bend it. The other experiment we did with the film was to have a protagonist who was far from the stereotypical good looking woman. I wanted to see how the audience connected with this character. In terms of the colour palette, I wanted the film to resemble a retro Indian movie poster with their bold, kitschy tones. Also, there is a certain loudness and vibrancy to the Indian culture in general in terms of our clothes and celebrations,” says Suresh.

The 15-minute film presents the central character as unabashed with herself, hardened by the experiences she has had in life. “Society has ‘boxed’ her as only a fisherwomen, she is expected to do only that but privately she harbours a dream of owning an auto. The auto is her escape, her only relief and almost even her lover,” adds Suresh. As the film takes an unexpected turn, the viewer is forced to mull over topics of class, gender, companionship and even deeper questions on the eventual meaning of life.

 Although independent Indian animation still has long strides to take, Suresh is enthused about the growing patronage it has been receiving in the recent years. “However, we need more data on how animation is being received in the country. Take Japan for example, animation is extremely prominent there. Even director who were traditionally doing live action movies have now branched into animation.” With multiple international collaborations in the pipeline, Suresh’s team is also working on a first-of-its-kind Malayalam animation project currently under wraps. Watch ‘Fisherwoman and tuk tuk’ on YouTube channel @ Studio Eeksaurus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp