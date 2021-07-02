Along country roads

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashique Thahir, a Wayanad native, has been an avid traveller and car enthusiast for as long as he can remember. To keep both the passions burning, he decided to work on a travel show with cars named ‘Car and Country’. He discussed the idea with his long-time friend Deepak Narendran — a hotelier in the UK who became the co-producer and co-host of the show. The first season aired on Amazon Prime UK in 2020.

“We have a long history of exploring places and cars since college. Even before the show, we travelled around Europe. We wanted to connect to others like us, audience who share similar interests,” says Ashique, also the host, and co-producer of the show ‘Car and Country’.

The first episode of season one was shot in Scotland and Wales. The thirty-minute-long episodes showcase the countries’ culture, tradition, cuisine and people through the eyes of Ashique and Deepak. “The show is not scripted. Our emotions and responses to the experiences we have in each place are portrayed with utmost authenticity. Everything about Car and Country is natural. I think it works well because it is being executed by people who have known each other for many years,” quips Ashique.

The show explores The United Kingdom and France from behind the wheels of the world’s most exotic supercars including the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette (C1), Ferrari, Porsche 911, Lamborghini Aventador and Mercedes SLS AMG. The series also explores an automobile museum with a classic collection of Bugatti from around the world, at Mulhouse in France.

The duo’s inner car enthusiastic selves blend well with their wanderlust to bring the best of both. “We don’t discuss the technicalities of the cars much. We wanted Car and Country to cater to the interests of a varied audience. We try to talk more about our tastes including places, landscape, wine, and drinks, people. We have also included discussions on the touch and feel of cars which we hire from different places,” adds Ashique.

During the first episode, Ashique was involved entirely behind the scenes. He started co-hosting from the second episode which was shot in France. “Cruising in France was the most memorable experience for both of us, as we shared the screen,” adds Ashique.

Car and collectables

Ashique’s passion for cars is beyond what the show can portray. He is the proud owner of an interesting garage which houses a wide range of sports cars. Ashique also runs a family-owned business, ‘Team Thai’.

View back home

As they wind up the first season, Ashique and Deepak are gearing up to start the second season soon. According to Ashique, if the Covid restrictions are relaxed, hopefully, the second season of Car and Country would be shot in India, preferably Kerala. “There are a lot of interesting, not-so-popular destinations in Kerala. If all goes well, we would like to do all three episodes of the season in the state. So far, we have been driving cars.

For the next season, we might even pick a tractor or something that catches our eye,” says Ashique. As the episode caters to a wide audience, the duo has received reviews of the show being different and watchable. The chronicles of their expedition in the first season would be soon streamed for the US audience. “We are in talks on streaming the show for Indian audiences as well,” says Ashique.