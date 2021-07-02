STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Along country roads

Ashique Thahir, a traveller and car enthusiast from Wayanad talks about his show Car and Country, which is airing on Amazon Prime UK

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashique Thahir, a Wayanad native, has been an avid traveller and car enthusiast for as long as he can remember. To keep both the passions burning, he decided to work on a travel show with cars named ‘Car and Country’. He discussed the idea with his long-time friend Deepak Narendran — a hotelier in the UK who became the co-producer and co-host of the show. The first season aired on Amazon Prime UK in 2020.

“We have a long history of exploring places and cars since college. Even before the show, we travelled around Europe. We wanted to connect to others like us, audience who share similar interests,” says Ashique, also the host, and co-producer of the show ‘Car and Country’.

The first episode of season one was shot in Scotland and Wales. The thirty-minute-long episodes showcase the countries’ culture, tradition, cuisine and people through the eyes of Ashique and Deepak. “The show is not scripted. Our emotions and responses to the experiences we have in each place are portrayed with utmost authenticity. Everything about Car and Country is natural. I think it works well because it is being executed by people who have known each other for many years,” quips Ashique.

The show explores The United Kingdom and France from behind the wheels of the world’s most exotic supercars including the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette (C1), Ferrari, Porsche 911, Lamborghini Aventador and Mercedes SLS AMG. The series also explores an automobile museum with a classic collection of Bugatti from around the world, at Mulhouse in France.

The duo’s inner car enthusiastic selves blend well with their wanderlust to bring the best of both. “We don’t discuss the technicalities of the cars much. We wanted Car and Country to cater to the interests of a varied audience. We try to talk more about our tastes including places, landscape, wine, and drinks, people. We have also included discussions on the touch and feel of cars which we hire from different places,” adds Ashique.

During the first episode, Ashique was involved entirely behind the scenes. He started co-hosting from the second episode which was shot in France. “Cruising in France was the most memorable experience for both of us, as we shared the screen,” adds Ashique.

Car and collectables
Ashique’s passion for cars is beyond what the show can portray. He is the proud owner of an interesting garage which houses a wide range of sports cars. Ashique also runs a family-owned business, ‘Team Thai’.

View back home
As they wind up the first season, Ashique and Deepak are gearing up to start the second season soon. According to Ashique, if the Covid restrictions are relaxed, hopefully, the second season of Car and Country would be shot in India, preferably Kerala. “There are a lot of interesting, not-so-popular destinations in Kerala. If all goes well, we would like to do all three episodes of the season in the state. So far, we have been driving cars.

For the next season, we might even pick a tractor or something that catches our eye,” says Ashique. As the episode caters to a wide audience, the duo has received reviews of the show being different and watchable. The chronicles of their expedition in the first season would be soon streamed for the US audience. “We are in talks on streaming the show for Indian audiences as well,” says Ashique. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp