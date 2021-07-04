Congress MPs’ application to visit Lakshadweep rejected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has rejected the application filed by MPs T N Prathapan, Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden to visit the islands alleging that the visit is likely to cause unrest in the islands as political parties and leaders from mainland have been making attempts to instigate violence.

In an order issued on Saturday, Collector S Asker Ali said that the proposed visit of MPs is likely to cause unrest in the islands as political parties and leaders from mainland have been attempting to instigate local people and political parties to oppose all administrative actions and to agitate against the administration.

“In the opinion of police, the visit of MPs is likely to instigate violent agitations in the islands and the same is part of a planned effort to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Lakshadweep islands.

There is every possibility of your mingling with large number of people of the islands, and conducting public gatherings and interactions. Such activities may lead to further Covid spread in the islands,” he said. The collector said the present situation in the islands is not conducive for visits with the objective of mingling with a large number of people.

“I am satisfied that their visit to the islands for political activities will certainly disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere in the islands and it will be against the interests of the public who are Scheduled Tribes, and also against public order and security of the Union Territory. The applicants have the right to file an appeal to the administrator within thirty days from the receipt of this order,” he said. The MPs of Congress and LDF had approached the Kerala High Court seeking a direction to the Lakshadweep administration to facilitate their visit.