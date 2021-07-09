STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smooth road ahead, thanks to NH66

A whopping Rs  65,000crores has been earmarked for widening the NH stretch across Kerala under the scheme. 

Published: 09th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles are passing through the busy NH66 stretch near Edappally Junction | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: NH66 development between Edappally and Moothakunnam has gained momentum. Land acquisition is swiftly progressing in the district. On Tuesday, the agency invited bids from contractors for developing the stretch into a six-lane road within  two-and-a-half years

To make Kochi’s traffic movement smoother and more convenient for motorists, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally initiated the tendering process to widen the Edappally-Kodungallur stretch of NH66. The 26-kilometre-long stretch, replete with narrow lanes and turnings, has been the spot of several accidents for over a decade. 

The project, which was mooted in 2005, was delayed due to problems with land acquisition. Though a 30m plot was acquired on the Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch, the construction didn’t happen. NH66 development connecting Panvel with Kanyakumari is being developed under the Union Government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme. A whopping Rs 65,000crores has been earmarked for widening the NH stretch across Kerala under the scheme. 

The project, whose estimate cost is `1,501.47 crore, is expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years. The acquisition of 14.61 hectares of land comprising 607 plots is expected to be completed by August. “We are fast-tracking the tendering process. As the project involves lengthy structures, we will commence the work only after land acquisition. We are hoping to begin the construction works by mid-2022,” said an NHAI official.

Compensation soon
Revenue department officials also said efforts are on to resolve the pertaining issues with land acquisition. 
“We are constantly in touch with the landowners and will try our best to accommodate their demands. A meeting held at Ernakulam collectorate on Thursday considered the issues in Alangad village. Document verification is almost over and we are hoping to start the distribution of compensation soon,” said an official.

The distribution of compensation will be based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.Earlier, Revenue Minister K Rajan kickstarted the land acquisition process of areas falling under the Thrissur district. A total of `1,777crore was sanctioned as compensation for acquiring 205.44 ha in 20 villages on the  63.5 km-long Chavakkad-Kodungalloor stretch.

