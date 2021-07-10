BKS Literary Award goes to N N Pillai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Journalist and playwright Omchery N N Pillai has been selected for the Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam (BKS)’s Literary Award for 2021. BKS president P V Radhakrishna Pillai, general secretary Varghese Karackal and literary wing secretary Firoz Thiruvathra announced the award, in a joint press note.The Jury was headed by the novelist M Mukundan. Literary critic Dr K S Ravikumar, writer and Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, and Radhakrishna Pillai were part of the jury.

The award constitutes a cash prize of `50,000 and a citation acknowledging the achievement. The award ceremony will be held later in Delhi.“His enormous contributions as a whole to Malayalam language and literature are remarkable, which ultimately led to this award.

As a playwright, he contributed many works, including Thevarude Aana and Pralayam, to modern Malayalam theatre. Being a resident of Delhi for the past seven decades, he has been promoting Malayalam and Malayalam literature among Keralite expats,” said Radhakrishna Pillai.Omchery hails from Vaikom in Kottayam and he started his public career as a journalist at ‘Malayala Rajyam’.