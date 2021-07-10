Shining bright

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer and songwriter Lincoln Joseph Samuel have come out with a new track Meghangal, which features singer Sukesh Kuttan who suffers from autism. Sukesh has sung the track along with famous playback singer K S Chithra. The video released on Lincoln’s YouTube page has received overwhelming responses from the public for creating awareness about autistic individuals and motivating such artists to do more, says Lincoln, who composed, arranged and produced the Malayalam song.

The Kochi native, a pediatric cardiologist, is popular by his stage name Dr Lincoln. According to him, the melodious song was the idea of his wife, Susan Mary, who is an autism specialist. “We had performed a music concert at our hospital with Chithra to raise funds in 2019.

At the event, I came across Sukesh’s mother who shared her wish to make him sing along with Chithra in a film. It was Susan who suggested that it suits Sukesh’s voice,” the musician says. His friend Hara Philip has penned the lyrics and mixing was by Sivaprasad Nandakumar.

Lincoln admires the professionalism and the dedication of singer Sukesh. “Sukesh is very talented and is a graceful singer. We recorded the song at a studio in Palakkad according to his comfort. To my surprise in one take Sukesh rendered the song beautifully,” he adds.

Lincoln plans to release more music projects collaborating with special children. “It will help unveil the talented artists among the community. After listening to Meghangal, Chithra congratulated me on my attempt and it inspires me to perform more,” he says.