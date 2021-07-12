STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Container Rd turns into dumpyard in Kochi

Garbage dumped along the Container Road| Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Container Road, which had gained notoriety due to fatal accidents caused by the illegal parking of trucks, has now become a septic waste and garbage dumping spot. Recently, the Mulavukad police took the driver and cleaner of a tanker lorry into custody for dumping septage into the river near ward 11 of the panchayat.“This has been going on for quite some time,” said Abhijith Mulavukad, a resident of ward 11. 

The truck that was seized for dumping
septage on the roadside | Express

According to him, it is suspected that the trucks are bringing the waste from the septic tanks of flats in and around Aluva. “The modus operandi of the agencies contracted for the work is to search for isolated areas like the ones near the lake or river or wasteland. They carry out the work at night when the residents are asleep,” he said.  

“The mangrove forests and the adjoining areas are being used by these people.” Abhijith said the tankers dump the septic waste around 1am. “They are aided by the fact that there are no streetlights or CCTV cameras in the area. Also, since the waste is liquid, every trace of it disappears by morning. The only thing that gives them away is the terrible smell,” he added. 

“The recent arrest was made due to the vigilance of the residents here and also because the culprits made the mistake of coming in at 10pm. People were not asleep and were jolted by the stench. When we rushed to the spot from where the smell was coming, we saw the tanker driver and cleaner pumping out the waste,” he said. The residents called the Mulavukad police and the cops confiscated the tanker.

According to Francis K, another resident, the tankers not only dump the liquid waste but also splash it along the road. “They are not bothered by the fact that the filthy liquid dirties the road,” he said. The tankers drag the hose all the way back to their place of origin, he added. 

“To avoid capture, these tankers don’t use the toll plaza. They cut across various byroads to enter back into the city,” he said. Another issue that the people here face is the dumping of garbage all along the Container Road. “This too happens at night. People come in mini lorries and dump the waste. Nobody is doing anything about it,” said Abhijith.

