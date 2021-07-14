CIAL warns against flying of drones, flashing of laser beams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has come out with a warning against flying of drones and use of laser beams in the region around airport after pilots have complained about presence of drones and flashing of laser beams while landing at the airport. CIAL has in fact requested public to share information at 0484 2610001, if they come across anyone using drones or laser beams in the region.

“Some individuals, agencies and video production houses are operating drones in the district without obtaining prior permission from authorities. Many such cases were being reported by aircraft pilots,” the official release said, adding flashing of the laser beams from the approach path of Cochin Airport has also become a major issue.

As per Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021 issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation, flying of drones around an airport is restricted and flying of any type of drone within three km area from the perimeter wall of the airport is banned. The drone operator also has to take prior permission from the authorities including DGCA for flying the drone beyond that area.