Thammanam-Pulleppady Road: Project report underway

Kerala Roads Fund Board is all set to submit the detailed project report for Thammanam-Pulleppady Road development that aims to widen the stretch to 22 metres with cycle tracks on both sides.

Published: 16th July 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Kathrikadavu Junction where an overbridge will come up as part of Thammanam-Pulleppady Road widening | A SANESH

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Roads Fund Board is all set to submit the detailed project report for Thammanam-Pulleppady Road development that aims to widen the stretch to 22 metres with cycle tracks on both sides. But the much-awaited plan is expected to face several hurdles during the land acquisition phase

The widening of Thammanam-Pulleppady Road, which is expected to reduce traffic snarls in the city will be rolling out soon. Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the implementation agency for the project, is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative that aims to decongest Banerji and Sahodaran Ayyappan Roads by widening it to 22 metres. Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Mayor M Anilkumar have actively supported the ambitious project. However, the land acquisition phases are expected to face challenges. 

“Preparation of DPR is still under way. The land handed over by Kochi Corporation to KRFB needs to be physically verified. Since KRFB has taken up the project, they will have to submit a new proposal for new land acquisition proceedings and start anew. It will take a while to complete these preliminary works,” said Mayor Anilkumar.

Multi-phase project
Riyas had convened an online meeting on June 25, which decided to develop the road in three phases. Along with the Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam stretch, KRFB will develop Kathrikadavu-Padma Junction and Chakkaraparambu-Thammanam-Karanakodam stretches.“Corporation officials have informed us that the land acquisition for Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam stretch is almost completed,” said an official. 

The corporation will keep a close eye on the proceedings, said the mayor. “We have spoken with the minister about this. The district administration has decided to convene meetings at regular intervals to assess the land acquisition procedures. We have also proposed an overbridge at Kathrikadavu Junction to avoid bottlenecks,”added the mayor.

INFOPARK EXTENSION
The officials are also considering extending the 3.46 km-long corridor from Chakkaraparambu to Infopark, and KIIFB has agreed to fund it. Though the majority of residents are ready to surrender their land, the inordinate delay in the process is causing concern. “We have been waiting for more than 25 years. Many of us who have given up our land are yet to receive compensation from the government. We are ready to surrender our land, but we need a guarantee that the compensation will be distributed promptly,” said P K Mohandas, a member of the Thammanam-Pullepady Road Development Committee.

In a nutshell

Length 3.46km
Lanes 4 

Area required: 6.97 ha
Acquired through free surrender: 1.20 ha
Acquired at market value: 2.09 ha
To be acquired: 3.68 ha
Existing width: 8m (approximately)
Width after completion: 22m
Implementation agency: 
Kerala Road Fund Board
Major features
Flyover at Kathrikadavu
Widening of Thammanm-Pulleppady bridge
Dedicated cycle tracks throughout the stretchthree phases
Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam
Kathrikadavu-Padma Junction
Chakkaraparambu-Thammanam-Karanakodam 

