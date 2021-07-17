STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

St Albert’s grand platinum jubilee celebrations begin

St Albert’s College began its Platinum Jubilee with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan praising the institution for its visionary approach towards education.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Albert’s College began its Platinum Jubilee with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan praising the institution for its visionary approach towards education. Inaugurating the same, he expressed his delight in being part of the festival. Khan said he is happy to share the joy and pride of the management, staff, students and alumni of the institution as it completes 75 years of fruitful service to community.

“The efforts made by the church is respected by the people,”he said. According to him, the institution is driven by a sense of social commitment and works towards the empowerment of the weaker sections of society. 

He urged the college to work towards becoming a deemed university. “The college has departments with approved research centres comprising 20 guides and 50 scholars,” said the Governor. The college authorities have envisaged a unique development plan for the campus. “We will change according to the needs of the hour. The Institutional Development Plan for Albert’s (IDPA) aims to develop the campus steadily. This will progress till the centenary celebrations of the college,” said M A Solomon, principal of St Alberts.

The IDPA was conceived by the Platinum Jubilee cum Towards Centenary (PJTC) planning committee. “The college has identified 12 milestones for development,”he said. According to the principal, besides the IDPA, the college will also implement three other projects. “We have decided to give the Archbishop Dr Joseph Kelanthra Memorial scholarship to children who have been orphaned by the pandemic. This will allow them to continue with their higher education,” he said. The college will also provide Dr Joseph Attipetty Memorial Merit scholarship for vocational post-graduate programmes and Dr Daniel Achuparambil scholarship for MBA students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp