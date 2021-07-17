St Albert’s grand platinum jubilee celebrations begin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Albert’s College began its Platinum Jubilee with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan praising the institution for its visionary approach towards education. Inaugurating the same, he expressed his delight in being part of the festival. Khan said he is happy to share the joy and pride of the management, staff, students and alumni of the institution as it completes 75 years of fruitful service to community.

“The efforts made by the church is respected by the people,”he said. According to him, the institution is driven by a sense of social commitment and works towards the empowerment of the weaker sections of society.

He urged the college to work towards becoming a deemed university. “The college has departments with approved research centres comprising 20 guides and 50 scholars,” said the Governor. The college authorities have envisaged a unique development plan for the campus. “We will change according to the needs of the hour. The Institutional Development Plan for Albert’s (IDPA) aims to develop the campus steadily. This will progress till the centenary celebrations of the college,” said M A Solomon, principal of St Alberts.

The IDPA was conceived by the Platinum Jubilee cum Towards Centenary (PJTC) planning committee. “The college has identified 12 milestones for development,”he said. According to the principal, besides the IDPA, the college will also implement three other projects. “We have decided to give the Archbishop Dr Joseph Kelanthra Memorial scholarship to children who have been orphaned by the pandemic. This will allow them to continue with their higher education,” he said. The college will also provide Dr Joseph Attipetty Memorial Merit scholarship for vocational post-graduate programmes and Dr Daniel Achuparambil scholarship for MBA students.