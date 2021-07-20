First community radio station in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s first community radio station was launched at St Teresa’s College. The FM station called Radio Kochi 90 FM will be headquartered at the college. The community radio will focus on a slew of areas such as coastal area management and significance, climate change and food security, environment and sustainability, disaster management, education, empowerment of women and children, health and nutrition /hygiene, energy management and sustainable energy, promotion of science and technology, promotion of arts and culture, skill development and livelihood and agriculture and farming.Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the initiative on Friday. The Governor said radio can be used to create awareness against social evils such as dowry.