Built for the gamers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile has released their latest offering Tecno Camon 17 Pro in India. Along with the pro variant, the brand had also released Tecno Camon 17, around the same time. The mid-range smartphone variant comes out in a plastic built.

The decent-built series is also given glass protection. But the brand hasn’t revealed the type of glass placed on this variant. On the backside, the Camon brand name is highlighted. A centre punch hole is given in the front. The device houses four cameras, along with the Quad-LED flash on the top left rectangle-shaped setup.

In India, the Tecno Camon 17 pro is available only in the sole arctic down colour. The 265GB ROM +8GB RAM variant is offered in India for Rs 16,999. The compact device stands out in its 6.8-inch display along with Full HD plus resolution on an IPS LCD panel. The pro variant is equipped with 500 nits peak brightness, which can cause more visibility under sunlight.

The gaming experience for this variant is on the higher side as it sports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. On top of that, the device is powered by the gaming-centric processor Media Tek Helio G95 clocked at 2.05GHz. Though it has some energy efficiency issues. The high-end graphics card, ARM Mali-G76 MP4 GPU, levels up the gaming and graphics, providing immersive games and smooth animations.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro has incorporated a quite impressive camera — 64-megapixel primary camera, 8mp ultra-wide-angle, 2mp macro camera, and 2mp monochrome lens. Videos can be recorded in 4k at 30fps, using a rear camera. The inclusion of the Tavios AI chip enables the device to capture better quality pictures for the night and HDR photography. The 48-megapixel selfie camera can record video at 1080 pixels at 30fps.

The series packs a 5,000mAh battery that enables 33W fast charging. The pro model supports up and down dual speaker stereo sound, and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a face unlock option as well.