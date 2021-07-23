STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Built for the gamers

Tecno Camon 17 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and gives high-gaming experience  

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile has released their latest offering Tecno Camon 17 Pro in India. Along with the pro variant, the brand had also released Tecno Camon 17, around the same time. The mid-range smartphone variant comes out in a plastic built.

The decent-built series is also given glass protection. But the brand hasn’t revealed the type of glass placed on this variant. On the backside, the Camon brand name is highlighted. A centre punch hole is given in the front. The device houses four cameras, along with the Quad-LED flash on the top left rectangle-shaped setup.

In India, the Tecno Camon 17 pro is available only in the sole arctic down colour. The 265GB ROM +8GB RAM variant is offered in India for Rs 16,999. The compact device stands out in its 6.8-inch display along with Full HD plus resolution on an IPS LCD panel. The pro variant is equipped with 500 nits peak brightness, which can cause more visibility under sunlight.

The gaming experience for this variant is on the higher side as it sports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. On top of that, the device is powered by the gaming-centric processor Media Tek Helio G95 clocked at 2.05GHz. Though it has some energy efficiency issues. The high-end graphics card, ARM Mali-G76 MP4 GPU, levels up the gaming and graphics, providing immersive games and smooth animations.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro has incorporated a quite impressive camera — 64-megapixel primary camera, 8mp ultra-wide-angle, 2mp macro camera, and 2mp monochrome lens. Videos can be recorded in 4k at 30fps, using a rear camera. The inclusion of the Tavios AI chip enables the device to capture better quality pictures for the night and HDR photography. The 48-megapixel selfie camera can record video at 1080 pixels at 30fps.

The series packs a 5,000mAh battery that enables 33W fast charging. The pro model supports up and down dual speaker stereo sound, and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a face unlock option as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp