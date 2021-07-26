Top rating for cyber awareness provider in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based cybersecurity awareness service provider ‘Security Quotient’ has been selected one of the 16 companies globally and the only company in Asia to be featured on ‘The Frost Radar’.

The ‘Frost Radar’ is a rating system created by the renowned market research and analysis firm Frost and Sullivan. The Frost Radar selected Security Quotient under the category of ‘Security Awareness and Training Solution Providers’.

Security Quotient focuses on the human factor involved in technology and cyberspace. Unlike machines, humans are psychologically vulnerable to cyber attacks. Cybercriminals exploit this fact, and the increasing number of fake messages, phishing emails and other online scams corroborate this fact.

To counter this, Security Quotient creates behaviour-focused cybersecurity training solutions that help corporate employees to detect and prevent cyberattacks like Phishing and Ransomware. From its offices in Kochi and Singapore, Security Quotient has delivered security awareness training for clients in 24 countries across four continents in 11 languages.