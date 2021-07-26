STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two SFI activists held for assaulting KSU unit secretary

A KSU worker was injured after being allegedly assaulted by SFI activists at the Maharaja’s College men’s hostel on Sunday morning.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A KSU worker was injured after being allegedly assaulted by SFI activists at the Maharaja’s College men’s hostel on Sunday morning. The police arrested two students in connection with the incident.
Mohammed Niyaz, 21-year-old Perinthalmanna native and a final-year BCom student and KSU college unit secretary, was injured in the attack and was admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kadavanthra.

Akhil Pushpan, 22, unit secretary of SFI Maharaja’s College and a native of Karunagappally, and Adarsh K Nair, 20, a first-year degree student hailing from Kozhikode, were arrested by the Central police following a complaint lodged by KSU leaders. 

They were later released on bail.The incident took place around 1.30am when Mohammed Niyas resisted a section of SFI workers’ move to store ganja in his hostel room. The SFI workers assaulted him and he sustained injury in his nose. He was later shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital. “The college hostel has turned into a den of SFI goons. The SFI workers have been torturing KSU activists for the past one week,” alleged Alosious Xavier, KSU district president.

KSU took out a march to the college hostel demanding action against the accused behind the attack. Fifteen people who took part in the march were booked for unlawful assembly. However, SFI said the case was fabricated after its leaders warned the students against bringing drugs to the college.

