Turtle Wax inaugurates car care studio in Kochi

The studio will offer a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalised taste of car enthusiasts.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Turtle Wax Inc, a Chicago-based car care company, has announced the launch of its franchise in Kochi. Turtle Wax Car Care Studio will be owned and operated by Car Cardiac Care, which is located at Vennala. The studio will offer a wide range of car detailing services and products specifically designed to cater to the personalised taste of car enthusiasts.

The studio will offer a multitude of care packages and detailing products created in-house like Hybrid Ceramic solutions, 10H Ceramic technology and patent-pending Graphene technology. “Kochi and its neighbouring cities are among some of the fastest-growing markets for car care in India.

We aim to provide premium quality car detailing service across the Southern part of the country through this all-new studio,” said Sajan Murali Puravangara, country manager and executive director of Turtle Wax Car Care India. The company said the products used by them are non-harmful to the vehicle’s body paint and can withstand extreme weather changes by providing exterior car protection. 

