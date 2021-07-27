STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Unused cables causing worry for pedestrians

Mayor denies corruption allegation and promises to remove unused cables

Published: 27th July 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Unused cables lying in a heap on the streets causing troubles for pedastrians.

Unused cables lying in a heap on the streets causing troubles for pedastrians.

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Several heaps of unused cables are left abandoned on many areas, especially roadsides. These unclaimed cables are also causing difficulties for pedestrians and giving an ugly look to the city. Many activists have come forward demanding the corporation to take immediate action and remove them.

Ranjith Tambi, an environmental activist from the city said none of the cables has any marking to denote the ownership. “If we want to ask the operator to remove them from the public places, whom should we call? None of them has names or any markings to denote the companies. It also makes the street look untidy,” he said. He added the authorities should come out with guidelines for installing cables on electric posts.

Some activists have alleged that there is corruption in allocating the cable services of the private players. Manu Jacob, one of the councillors, said the corporation has given sanction for some of the private players to lay cables without the clearance from the council.

“There should be coordination for installing these cables. Since there are no markings on these cables, nobody knows the number of cables lying unused in the city. There is a huge pile of cables lying near North Railway station, which no one claims. More than 80 per cent of the cables are non-functional. The 
corporation should take a strong decision in this regard,” he said.

However, while admitting that the heaps of unused cables are bad for the image of the city, Mayor M Anilkumar dismissed the corruption allegations.

“There is a huge change brought in the Smart City areas with Smart Poles, and that will continue on the other roads as well. It is difficult to remove all the cables since many other departments, like the electricity board (KSEB), have given sanction for them. So, the corporation cannot take a one-sided decision. The corporation secretary will soon call a meeting of all the cable companies. Meanwhile, unused cables that cause hindrances to the pedestrians will be removed immediately,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp