STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A world in resin

Thrissur-native Afrin Jahangeer’s social media is full of unique resin art — from bookmarks to wedding cards

Published: 31st July 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Old hobbies die hard. Afrin Jahangeer, a fashion design student at the  National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kannur, believes deeply in this. As a kid, she was interested in art and craft, and that transformed into her interest in resin art two years ago. The lockdown helped her explore it further, creating handmade resin cast wedding cards, journal covers, bookmarks and dress buttons, that she features on her Instagram page Kaivela. 

Before she started working with resin, Afrin used to preserve flowers in notebooks. “I used to make hand-made greeting cards for my close friends and family. Later, I started uploading my crafts on social media. I love vintage hues more. It took a lot of patience to learn how to mix resin liquid to create multiple items,” she says.

According to Afrin, finding the right brand of resin that is less toxic and skin-friendly is the first task. “The resin must be crystal clear and the mould should look like clear glass. It holds a visual aesthetic. I use pressed dried flowers to create bookmarks, which is an excellent gifting item. Jute threads are used for embellishments,” she says.

Her vintage journal covers are made with dried petals of bougainvillaea flowers and country roses are a hit. “Handmade gifts always come with a certain sentimental value. The packaging is done using cloth covers with handprinted designs I draw,” she says. Afrin is also looking into the application of resin art in fashion designing. She is currently awaiting her final year results. “Resin art can be used in home decor and textile design too,” she says. 
Check her @k.a.i.v.e.l.a

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp