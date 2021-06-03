STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ravi Pujari’s custody important moment for Kerala Police

As Kerala Police have finally got their hands on dreaded gangster Ravi Pujari, who has been brought here for detailed interrogation, details of several crimes are expected to tumble out of the cupboar

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kerala Police have finally got their hands on dreaded gangster Ravi Pujari, who has been brought here for detailed interrogation, details of several crimes are expected to tumble out of the cupboard. It’s for the first time that Kerala Police are getting custody of the notorious don who has given sleepless nights to  Karnataka and Maharashtra Police.

Initially, Kerala Police found it almost incredible to link Pujari with the salon shooting case, since they believed an underworld figure of his stature wouldn’t waste time and effort on a small fry like this. But later on, evidence indicated that Pujari was eyeing alleged unaccounted money believed to be possessed by actor Leena Maria Paul. 

Reports of Pujari’s statement to the Crime Branch team earlier that two top Kerala Police officers had taken money from him as part of a deal involving a businessman in the state had set off a storm.No ordinary criminal, Pujari is wanted in over 200 criminal cases including murder and extortion. The 51-year-old was arrested in Senegal and extradited to India in February last year. He was living in Senegal under the alias of Anthony Fernandes, a businessman.

Hailing from Udupi, Pujari cut his teeth in crime after moving to then Bombay at a very young  age. His association with gangster Chhota Rajan after killing Rajan’s rival Bala Zalte in the 1980s gave him notoriety in underworld circles. Police records show his involvement in crimes in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and other states. 

However, rivalry between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan after the Mumbai serial blasts of 1993 forced Pujari to branch out on his own. He started running extortion rackets and kidnapping gangs from 2012. There are 97 extortion cases against Pujari in Karnataka. He has also targeted several Bollywood personalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Ravi Pujari
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp